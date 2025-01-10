Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.17 ($3.52) and traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.74). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 303 ($3.73), with a volume of 837,997 shares traded.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.17. The company has a market capitalization of £440.39 million, a P/E ratio of 553.06 and a beta of 0.50.
About Ashoka India Equity Investment
ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA
Featured Articles
