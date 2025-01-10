Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,924.06 ($23.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,064 ($25.40). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,062 ($25.37), with a volume of 345,386 shares changing hands.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,172.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,924.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,924.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

