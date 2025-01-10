Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $19.94. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 11,111 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

The company has a market cap of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies makes up approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

