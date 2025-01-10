Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.79 and traded as high as $16.89. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 167,233 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MANU. UBS Group began coverage on Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manchester United

Manchester United Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Manchester United by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 121,211 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.