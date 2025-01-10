Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198.10 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 234.50 ($2.89). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 1,171,757 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 310 ($3.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOC

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,589.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.