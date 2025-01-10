Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.08 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 266.10 ($3.27). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 263.73 ($3.25), with a volume of 78,369,109 shares traded.

BARC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292 ($3.59).

The firm has a market cap of £38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.08.

In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £272,415.96 ($335,198.67). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.32), for a total transaction of £108,531.90 ($133,544.85). 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

