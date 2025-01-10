Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 238.08 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 266.10 ($3.27). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 263.73 ($3.25), with a volume of 78,369,109 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 292 ($3.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.08.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 40,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.32), for a total transaction of £108,531.90 ($133,544.85). Also, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.06), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($335,198.67). 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

