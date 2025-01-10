Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.14 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

