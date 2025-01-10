Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.14 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares trading hands.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.
Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
