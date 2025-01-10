Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,447.14 ($30.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,734 ($33.64). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($33.62), with a volume of 3,965,923 shares.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,460 ($30.27) to GBX 2,900 ($35.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.76) to GBX 2,600 ($31.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,675 ($32.91).

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,588.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,647.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,447.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,789.47%.

In other Compass Group news, insider Dominic Blakemore sold 119,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,692 ($33.12), for a total transaction of £3,225,581.32 ($3,968,969.26). Also, insider Palmer Brown acquired 9,401 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,656 ($32.68) per share, with a total value of £249,690.56 ($307,235.83). Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

