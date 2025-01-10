Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$3.06. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 16,870 shares trading hands.

Geodrill Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geodrill

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 173,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$502,591.76. 41.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

