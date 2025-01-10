Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as high as C$2.49. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 11,021 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on Foraco International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$105.94 million for the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Research analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post 0.5984655 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

