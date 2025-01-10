Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.37 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 368.90 ($4.54). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.53), with a volume of 22,925,766 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 360.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.37.

In other news, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,605.70 ($3,206.23). Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

