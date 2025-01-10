Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 352.32 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 359.43 ($4.42). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 348.98 ($4.29), with a volume of 12,302,138 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327 ($4.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 352.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

