Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.32 and traded as high as C$2.49. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.37, with a volume of 11,021 shares.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Foraco International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$233.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.75.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Foraco International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of C$105.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.5984655 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

