Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$170.19 and traded as high as C$184.56. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$182.77, with a volume of 106,371 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.30%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
