Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.80. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 531,339 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MITK. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $464.95 million, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $43.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $41,304.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,684.88. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $30,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,405.24. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,699 shares of company stock valued at $152,140. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

