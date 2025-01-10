Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jammin Java shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.

