International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 541,982 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 541,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,748,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,271,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,119,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 335.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 551,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.