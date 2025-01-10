Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.30.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.1 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.14 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.