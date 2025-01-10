Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,447.14 ($30.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,734 ($33.64). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,732 ($33.62), with a volume of 3,965,923 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,460 ($30.27) to GBX 2,900 ($35.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.76) to GBX 2,600 ($31.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,675 ($32.91).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Compass Group

Compass Group Price Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The firm has a market cap of £46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,588.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,647.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,447.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,789.47%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

In related news, insider Dominic Blakemore sold 119,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,692 ($33.12), for a total value of £3,225,581.32 ($3,968,969.26). Also, insider Palmer Brown purchased 9,401 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($32.68) per share, for a total transaction of £249,690.56 ($307,235.83). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.