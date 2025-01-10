K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.63 and traded as high as C$37.99. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$37.99, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.63. The company has a market cap of C$397.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$262,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $437,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

