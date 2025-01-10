Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$3.06. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 16,870 shares.
Geodrill Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$143.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total value of C$160,383.30. Corporate insiders own 41.12% of the company’s stock.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.