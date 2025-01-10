UBS Group Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $11.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTLO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Portillo’s by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

