Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.85. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 232,795 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cantaloupe by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

