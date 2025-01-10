Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 347.37 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 368.90 ($4.54). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.53), with a volume of 22,925,766 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.37. The firm has a market cap of £24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 734 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £2,605.70 ($3,206.23). Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

