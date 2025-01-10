Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 347.37 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 368.90 ($4.54). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.53), with a volume of 22,925,766 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesco
Tesco Trading Down 1.3 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tesco news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 734 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £2,605.70 ($3,206.23). Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
About Tesco
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.