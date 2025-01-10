Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.14 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

