Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.14 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
