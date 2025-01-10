Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.80. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 531,339 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $464.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitek Systems

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $30,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,405.24. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $41,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,684.88. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,699 shares of company stock worth $152,140 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

