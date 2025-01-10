International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,020,812 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,812 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Exelon by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,604 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Exelon by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

