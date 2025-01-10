General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

GE stock opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

