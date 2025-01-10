Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,093.42. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,830 shares of company stock worth $1,864,647. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

