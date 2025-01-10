International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $793,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 965,877 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $462.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.48.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.