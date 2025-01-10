Ignacio Salazar Sells 1,759,530 Shares of Highfield Resources Limited (ASX:HFR) Stock

Highfield Resources Limited (ASX:HFR – Get Free Report) insider Ignacio Salazar sold 1,759,530 shares of Highfield Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$413,489.55 ($256,825.81).

Ignacio Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Ignacio Salazar purchased 113,000 shares of Highfield Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$29,832.00 ($18,529.19).

Highfield Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.

About Highfield Resources

Highfield Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash mines in Spain. The company’s potash projects are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain. Its flagship property is the Muga project that targets shallow sylvinite beds in the Muga Project area that covers an area of approximately 40 square kilometers located in the Provinces of Navarra and Aragón.

