Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,110.28. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 37,900 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,709,669.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 2,100 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $228,502.26.

On Monday, November 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $317,801.25.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.11. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Braze by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after buying an additional 1,075,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Braze by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 279,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Braze by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Braze by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,494,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,794,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.