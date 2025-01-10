Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Myles Kleeger Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,110.28. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 37,900 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,709,669.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Myles Kleeger sold 2,100 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $228,502.26.
- On Monday, November 18th, Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $317,801.25.
Braze Stock Performance
Shares of BRZE opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.11. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $61.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.
Get Our Latest Report on Braze
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.