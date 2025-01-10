William A. Heyburn Sells 103,670 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,062.40. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.15 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $324.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 303,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,699 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,217,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 774,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 181,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 42.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 546,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 162,867 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

