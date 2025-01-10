Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $146.35 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.15.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

