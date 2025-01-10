Michael M. Wilson Sells 5,100 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Michael M. Wilson sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.77, for a total transaction of C$723,030.57.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at C$148.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$126.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of C$36.08 and a 12 month high of C$148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

