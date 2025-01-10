Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) COO Sells $792,200.00 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $792,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,442 shares in the company, valued at $38,914,527.62. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $140,805.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00.

Tempus AI Price Performance

TEM stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,048,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tempus AI by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after buying an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

