First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 311.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in YETI by 18.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,070,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.14.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

