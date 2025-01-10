Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.84. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

