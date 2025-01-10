Susan Wiseman Sells 14,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,150.40. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,158.90.

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $128,123.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $132,735.85.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.11. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Braze by 195.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

