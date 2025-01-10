Susan Wiseman Sells 14,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,150.40. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,158.90.
- On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $128,123.14.
- On Monday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $132,735.85.
Braze Stock Performance
BRZE stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.11. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
