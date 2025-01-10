Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Barclays were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $3,647,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Barclays by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after buying an additional 426,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 101.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Down 0.5 %

BCS opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

