Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells $613,250.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $613,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,121.35. This represents a 13.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $126.15.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after buying an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

