Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $856,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 491,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,299,606. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $1,438,185.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.