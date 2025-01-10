Andrew Houston Sells 29,917 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $899,604.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,578,646.62. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 500,323 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $14,834,576.95.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00.
Dropbox Price Performance
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.