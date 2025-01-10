Lachlan Edwards Sells 500,000 Shares of Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Stock

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) insider Lachlan Edwards sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.33), for a total value of A$1,876,000.00 ($1,165,217.39).

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73.

Hotel Property Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. Hotel Property Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Hotel Property Investments Company Profile

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

