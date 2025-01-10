BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $1,098,773.28 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Greef Roderick De sold 46,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $1,098,773.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,465.94. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

