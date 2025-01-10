Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,938,758.76.

On Monday, November 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,197.65.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $266,831.25.

SentinelOne stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 33.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,980 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 516,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,326,000 after purchasing an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

