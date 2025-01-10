Insider Selling: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Major Shareholder Sells 381,676 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $1,282,431.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,084.80. This represents a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LFWD Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LFWD

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.