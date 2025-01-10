Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,429 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,547.37. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.05. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W cut Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,870.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 543.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,712 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 120,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 887,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 148,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

