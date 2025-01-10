International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 993,086 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,086 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,301.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,207.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3,120.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,510.00 and a twelve month high of $3,416.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $32.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 154.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.